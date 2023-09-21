3-year-old girl left inside car in Litchfield Park expected to make full recovery

A 3-year-old girl was recovering after she was left alone in a car for an unspecified amount of time on Sunday in Litchfield Park, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Sheriff's Office responded to the area of El Mirage Road and Marshall Avenue for reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old child.

The Sheriff's Office determined that the girl's mother arrived home with her other children and rushed inside the home, leaving the toddler alone in the vehicle for an unspecified amount of time. As of Wednesday, the child was in stable but critical condition.

The child was expected to fully recover with no long-lasting issues, the Sheriff's Office said.

After the investigation concludes, charges were expected to be submitted to the County Attorney for review, the Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation was ongoing.

Republic Reporter Elena Santa Cruz contributed to this article.

