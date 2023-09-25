3-year-old girl missing from Mecklenburg County for 3 months reunited with father

A 3-year-old girl missing from Mecklenburg County for more than three months was returned to her father, and her mother has been arrested, Virginia Beach Police announced Monday.

The girl’s father and legal guardian thought her mother, Tianna Daniels, took her from Mecklenburg County to Virginia Beach when he reported her missing on June 20.

Virginia police issued a missing person alert for the girl on July 14, the same day a Virginia Beach Judge issued an “Ex Parte Order” to take physical custody of her and return her to her father, Jalen Davis. The two were never found in Virginia Beach, but officers found Daniels’ car near the area in late July.

Police took Daniels into custody at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse for an outstanding warrant Wednesday, and the girl was returned to her father.

It is unclear where the girl and her mother were since June.