3-year-old girl, mother and grandmother seriously injured in stabbing at home in south Georgia
A three-year-old girl, her mother and grandmother were all seriously injured when a man stabbed and assaulted them early Monday morning at a home in south Georgia.
Grovetown police said they responded to reports of a stabbing around 2:45 a.m. on Friske Street in Columbia County, which is near Augusta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers found the child and two women with multiple stab and blunt force trauma wounds.
The 3-year-old, along with her mother, identified as Elizabeth Nelson and her grandmother, identified as Darlene Freund, were rushed to the hospital. Their current conditions are unclear.
TRENDING STORIES:
July 4th around Atlanta: 34 cities, spots to see fireworks in 2022
‘Just carnage:’ several injured after driver plows through Paulding County gas station
Cellphone video shows moment driver opened fire on Cherokee highway during road rage incident
Police were able to identify the suspect at Phillip Marshall, a known acquaintance of the family.
Police found Marshall around 6:45 a.m. in just his underwear and suffering from multiple lacerations. Police said he appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Marshall was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with further charges pending.