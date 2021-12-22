3-year-old girl still missing days after vanishing from Texas playground, police say

Authorities are looking for a 3-year-old after she disappeared from a playground in Texas. Police issued an Amber Alert after she went missing on the evening of Monday, Dec. 20.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said that Lina Sardar Khil was playing with her mother at a playground when her mom left for an undetermined amount of time.

“When she came back, the little girl was gone,” McManus said during a news conference.

Lina was last seen wearing a red dress with a black jacket. She is about 4 feet tall and about 55 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair.

Her family reported Lina missing at about 7:15 p.m. Dec. 20, McManus said.

KSAT reported that the Khil family is Afghanistan refugees.

Lina’s father spoke to KENS 5 through a translator.

“During our entire lives we have not been as saddened as we were yesterday and today,” Riaz Sardar Khil told the news outlet.

The father told KENS 5 that the family came to San Antonio in 2019 after “threats that were posed to us.”

The playground was located at an apartment complex. McManus said that officers are searching every apartment.

McManus said the department was “sparing no assets or resources” in the search for the child.

Anyone with information regarding the missing child is urged to contact the police department’s Missing Person’s Unit at (210) 207-7660.

