3-year-old grazed by bullet in shooting at Federal Way apartment complex

Police responded to a Federal Way apartment complex on Sunday night after a bullet grazed a 3-year-old during a shooting.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment in the 1700 block of Southwest 309th Street at about 10 p.m.

Police were advised that a child had been injured in the shooting while en route to the scene.

The child was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury which only required stitches, according to police.

In their initial investigation, officers determined the bullet came from the apartment unit above, entering the victim’s apartment unit through the ceiling.

Three subjects were detained as part of the investigation. Two of them were released after officers determined the third subject, who police say is a five-time convicted felon, was responsible for unintentionally discharging a firearm.

He was arrested and booked into jail. Police also recovered a firearm at the scene.