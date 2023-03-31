3-year-old Hamilton boy dies from gunshot wound

Mar. 31—A 3-year-old who discharged a handgun, shooting himself in the head, died Friday, Hamilton Police said.

Emergency crews responded at about 7 p.m. Thursday to the 900 block of Park Avenue and found the child with a gunshot wound on the left side of his head. He was taken from the scene by ambulance to Kettering Health Hamilton on Eaton Avenue, Hamilton police report. Journal-News partners WCPO reported the boy was eventually taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, stating the Hamilton County Coroner's office reported that's where the boy died.

Hamilton police detectives have since been called in to continue the investigation of the shooting.

Police were alerted to the shooting when a male 911 caller told dispatchers about the incident.

"He picked up a firearm," the caller told a Butler County dispatcher.

After a few questions on his condition, the dispatcher asked, "He did shoot himself, right?"

"Yes, we believe so," the caller said.

The caller said the gun used was on the second story at the residential home when it was discharged. The gun remained on that floor, the caller said, and the child was brought to the first floor. The caller said the child's mom is a nurse but could not control the bleeding despite applying pressure. The boy also experienced seizures after he apparently shot himself.

The panicked caller said several times emergency crews "need to get here now" and "need to hurry now," and eventually told the dispatcher "his breathing is slowing." Crews were dispatched to the house at the start of the call.

Neighbors said the residence where the shooting occurred is a multi-generational home, according to WCPO. They said the family has been friendly and quiet, like most others in the neighborhood. They also said they did not hear a gunshot.