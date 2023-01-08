3-year-old hospitalized with gunshot wound in stable condition

3-year-old child remains hospitalized after gunshot wound is now in stable condition.

A 3-year-old child who was hospitalized with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound is now in stable condition.

Officers responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Indian School Road on Saturday at about 3:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a young child with a gunshot wound, according to the police statement.

The child was then rushed to the hospital in critical condition at the time.

Detectives responded to the scene, where preliminary information suggests the child got hold of a firearm inside the apartment. While handling the firearm, the gun went off and the child was struck, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a statement.

No other injuries were reported as the child remains hospitalized but is now in stable condition.

The investigation remained ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3-year-old hospitalized with gunshot wound, police investigating