3-year-old killed in homicide early Friday, Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says

A 3-year-old boy was killed in a homicide on Milwaukee's west side early Friday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police have not issued a statement on the incident, but the medical examiner's office said the incident occurred on the 1100 block of North 20th Street.

Call logs for the police department show a shooting was reported on the block at 4:43 a.m.

The incident marks the 15th juvenile homicide of the year in Milwaukee.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

