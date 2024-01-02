3-year-old killed when intoxicated driver strikes tow truck on New Year’s Day, cops say

A 3-year-old boy is dead after the car he was in collided with a tow truck on New Year’s Day, according to Georgia state troopers.

The toddler was riding in a Cadillac Escalade the evening of Jan. 1 when the vehicle struck the back of a tow truck on I-520, Georgia State Police told McClatchy News on Jan. 2. The front seat passenger suffered “serious injuries.”

The 3-year-old, identified as Robert Brown, was pronounced dead on the scene just after 11 p.m., Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said in a news release. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Troopers said the driver, 31-year-old Joseph Wiggins, was intoxicated and had minor injuries. A 7-year-old boy was also in the Cadillac. He was not hurt.

Wiggins faces charges of DUI, first-degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, failure to maintain lane, no seat belt, two counts of safety restraint violation for a child under 8 years old, two counts of endangering a child under 14 years old while driving intoxicated, possession of an open container in the car’s passenger area, reckless driving and Move Over Law, troopers said.

Georgia’s Move Over Law “requires drivers to move-over one lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on the shoulder of the highway.” If traffic is too heavy to move over, drivers are required to slow to below the posted speed limit and be prepared to stop.

Richmond County is about 155 miles east of Atlanta.

