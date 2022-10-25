3-year-old killed in Statesville crash; dad charged with DWI, police say

A 3-year-old was killed in a crash in Statesville early Tuesday morning, police said. His father was charged with driving while impaired.

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to a minivan turned on its side on East Broad Street near Cassady Avenue.

Iredell County Emergency Management Services confirmed a 3-year-old passenger, Caliu Alexis Alehandro, died at the scene. The man driving was his father and the other passenger was his mother, police said. They confirmed neither parent was seriously hurt in the crash.

The father, 24-year-old Caliu Axian, was charged with DWI and felony death by motor vehicle. Police said the child wasn’t in any sort of restraint at the time of the crash.

Records show Axian is currently in the Iredell County jail.

Statesville police are investigating the wreck. No other details have been released at this point.

