3-year-old missing in Buckeye, may be with dad, who is wanted for felonies, police say

Police were looking for a 3-year-old boy who had gone missing after last being seen with his father.

Cashes Cartier Jones is thought to be with his dad, Phillip Rhea Jones, 43, according to Buckeye police. Phillip Jones was wanted as a suspect for unspecified recent felony offenses in other jurisdictions, police said. Cashes is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Phillip Jones is 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 154 pounds and has a facial hair patch and tattoos on his neck, left jawline and forehead.Phillip Jones was possibly driving a four-door 2019 silver Chevrolet Cruz with Nevada license plate 952X95.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

