3-year-old possibly shot at Douglasville motel, police say

Douglasville police are investigating what they believe to be a shooting involving a 3-year-old on Saturday morning.

According to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, officers were called to the Intown Suites Extended Stay motel off of Thornton Road just within the Douglasville city limits.

A 911 caller reported that a 3-year-old hit their head on a refrigerator. When paramedics arrived, they told police they do not believe that story lined up with the child’s injuries, according to Sparks.

The police chief says they strongly suspect that the child was shot, but investigators are still working to confirm what happened at the motel.

The extent of the child’s injuries is unknown. No arrests have been made.

