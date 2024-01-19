3-year-old remains hospitalized after being found in ‘filthy’ apartment

A three-year-old remains in the hospital after police found the child last week struggling to breathe.

The Fairborn Police Department told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Thursday that the victim remains in the ICU but is listed in stable condition.

News Center 7 previously reported that Fairborn officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wallace Drive on Jan. 8 regarding a child having trouble breathing.

The 911 caller, a parent of the child, told dispatchers the child was alone in the apartment.

Inside the apartment police found a three-year-old child that was “conscious but not alert.” Medics immediately transported the child the child to a hospital.

According to court documents obtained by News Center 7, a search warrant was conducted at the apartment, and police observed a decaying mouse on the living room couch cushion, numerous fly traps covered in dead flies, and bugs crawling on the walls, floors, and beds. There were also reportedly dead bugs and moldy food in the refrigerator and freezer.

Police also found a bed with a “deteriorated, severely soiled mattress” and blanket soiled with feces, court documents stated. Numerous empty PediaSure-brand nutrition and protein drinks were also found throughout the room.

The apartment, described in court documents as being “cluttered and filthy,” was found to be unfit for human occupancy and was condemned by Fairborn Code Enforcement.

Court documents also described the condition of the child as “grossly malnourished” and stated that the child’s legs remain contracted in a fetal position, likely due to malnourishment and extended periods of immobility.

During the investigation, the parent was identified as 25-year-old Rabyah Muballigh. She was later located and taken into custody.

Muballigh is currently booked in the Greene County Jail and facing a felony count of endangering children, according to online jail records.

Neighbors told News Center 7 that they never saw the little girl outside.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.