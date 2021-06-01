Girl, 3, requests morbid 'Lion King' scene on birthday cake so she can have it all to herself

A request from a 3-year-old girl celebrating her birthday went viral when pictures of her birthday cake were posted online by her family.

The special request from the birthday girl, Leona, was that her cake depict the scene from "The Lion King" where Mufasa, Simba's father, dies.

And Leona had a reason for such a seemingly morbid request.

“Everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me,” she said, according to a Twitter post by her uncle, Casey Feigh.

My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.” pic.twitter.com/UOatqCUSj0 — Casey Feigh (@caseyfeigh) May 29, 2021

"Leona is hilarious and quirky,” her mother, Alison Feigh, explained in an interview with the "TODAY" show. “She's also a very empathetic, sweet kid.”

The 1994 Walt Disney classic is apparently still a hit with a new generation of young kids. Leona was thrilled that her cookies-and-cream-flavored cake, custom created by Thirsty Whale Bakery in Minneapolis, was designed to show her favorite scene, claw marks and all.

Alison Feigh told "TODAY" that Thirsty Whale Bakery not only agreed to the request, but offered her different 3-D options for cake décor based on which part of the scene she wanted.

The final product, showing a young Simba looking down over the edge of the "cliff" and an edible version his dead father lying below, left Leona grinning with excitement.

Feigh describes the moment she put in the cake request for her daughter comically, saying, "I actually emailed them because I was too embarrassed to call," she told "TODAY."

"I was like, ‘I’ll just put it in writing and click send. The worst they can say is no.’”