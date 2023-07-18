3-year-old shoots and kills 1-year-old sister with 'unsecured handgun,' authorities say

A 3-year-old child in California shot and killed their 1-year-old sister after getting a hold of an unsecured firearm, authorities say.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a shooting Monday around 7:30 a.m. local time at a home in Fallbrook, about 55 miles north of San Diego.

Deputies found a 3-year-old got a hold “of an unsecured handgun,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The family’s 1-year-old daughter suffered a head injury. She was transported to Palomar Hospital and died one hour later, authorities said.

It's not immediately clear if any parents were in the home at the time of the shooting.

“The Sheriff’s Department extends our sympathies to the family and those affected by this death. Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death,” the sheriff’s department said.

There are “no outstanding suspects” and no threat to the community in the shooting, officials said.

The sheriff’s department said the district attorney’s office was notified about the shooting and will be updated with the investigation’s findings.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death of the child.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

There are hundreds of unintentional shootings by children every year in the country. As of July 12, there have been at least 217 unintentional shootings by children, which have resulted in 76 deaths and 149 injuries so far in 2023, according to a count by Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control nonprofit.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com