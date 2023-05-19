3-year-old shoots wanted murder suspect, leading to his arrest, Indiana cops say

A toddler shot two people in Indiana, including a murder suspect, according to local news reports, citing police.

The shooting occurred on the evening of May 18 in Lafayette after a 3-year-old child got ahold of a gun, police told WTHR.

The child fired one shot that struck two people, the outlet reported, citing officers.

One was the child’s mother, a 21-year-old from Gary, according to WISH, and the other was a 23-year-old man who was a friend of the mother.

Responding officers arrested the man, who was wanted on a murder charge in Illinois and had an active warrant on him, according to the outlet.

The injuries the pair had were not life-threatening, according to WXIN.

A spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information from McClatchy News.

The incident was one of six shootings that occurred in the span of a week in Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Journal & Courier.

Lafayette has a population of around 70,000 and is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

3-year-old thrown from car running red light and pinned in deadly crash, TX cops say

She ran over her girlfriend and left her to die, feds say. Now, the jury verdict is in

19-year-old BMW driver arrested after he’s clocked going 176 mph, Oregon cops say