3-year-old struck by stray bullet, critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after police say a stray bullet went through a window, striking him in northeast Memphis Sunday evening.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting at the Edgewater apartments just before 6 p.m.

Officers found a child on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition, Memphis Police say.

Police say the child was home with his family celebrating New Year’s Eve when a stray bullet came through the window and struck him. They believe the shots may have been celebratory gunfire for NYE.

“Celebratory gunfire is illegal in the city of Memphis,” said Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe. “Do not shoot guns for celebration. The bullets will come down somewhere, and if those bullets come down and hit a person, it will injure a person. It is a crime to shoot a gun in celebratory gunfire.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

