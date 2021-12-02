3-year-old shot in Fort Worth’s Stockyards area dies, medical examiner’s office says

A 3-year-old girl who died on Wednesday at a hospital was accidentally shot in the Stockyards area in Fort Worth, authorities said.

Cassity Jackson died in the Cook Children’s Medical Center intensive care unit, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was shot on Sunday.

A Fort Worth police spokesperson said on Wednesday afternoon that the girl was on life support.

The determination that the shooting was accidental was based on third-party witness accounts, the police spokesperson said. He did not describe the relationship between Cassity and the person who shot her or offer an account of the circumstances.

Cassity’s father walked into the Tarrant County Jail lobby at 100 N. Lamar St. seeking help for her.

The girl, who lived in Fort Worth, was shot while she was inside a vehicle, the police spokesman said.