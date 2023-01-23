3-year-old shot in the head while visiting father identified by family members

Family members are raising money to help a 3-year-old Douglasville boy who accidentally shot himself in the head over the weekend.

According to family members, Amir Porter was visiting his father, Devante Porter, on Saturday when he “allegedly got access to a gun and shot himself in the head.”

Police said they responded to reports of an injured child at the Intown Suites in Lithia Springs around 9:30 a.m. The 911 caller said the child hit his head on the refrigerator. Paramedics did not think that story aligned with the child’s injuries and they suspected he had been shot.

The child was rushed to the hospital, where his condition has not been released. The boy’s father was taken into custody by Douglasville police.

On Monday, family members shared a GoFundMe with Channel 2 Action News to raise money for Amir’s mother, Ciera Scott.

According to Cherlonda Freeman, Scott’s cousin, Ciera Scott is the sole provider for Amir and works overnight for Pepsi. Co. They are working to raise money so she can focus on her son’s recovery and not worry about money.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $2,000.

“If you haven’t had the pleasure of meeting Amir personally, his big smile and sweet personality light up an entire room. He’s a complete breath of fresh air. Very smart and loving,” Freeman wrote. “He’s full of energy. A very happy boy. He LOVES his mother, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.”

After conducting an interview with Amir’s father, police told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday that they charged the 23-year-old and 29-year-old Jermecia Martin in connection to the incident. The relationship between Porter and Martin is unclear.

Both Porter and Martin were charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children 2nd degree, reckless conduct, false statements, and tampering with evidence.

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.