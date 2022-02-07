3-year-old shot at Jiffy Lube in fight between tow truck drivers, Pennsylvania cops say

When an argument between two tow truck drivers escalated into gunfire, a 3-year-old was caught in the crosshairs, Philadelphia police said, according to media reports.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, in the parking lot of a Jiffy Lube, according to media outlets in Philadelphia.

The location is often used by tow truckers waiting for business, but it’s unclear what caused the argument between the two drivers, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The drivers got out of their trucks and started fighting, and one of them went back to his truck to pull out a handgun, WCAU reported. He shot in the direction of the other truck, and the 3-year-old child was inside it, police told the station.

“Three bullets went through the door, a child was struck in the leg,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said, according to WPVI.

The driver who fired the shots fled, and the child was taken to a hospital, KYW reported. The station said the child is “expected to be OK.”

Police are searching for the suspect last seen driving a “black truck with a tow hitch and tinted windows,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

There have been 15 children shot this year in Philadelphia, according to police data.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

Man shot after threatening cops with blowtorch, PA officials say. He’s now under guard

Woman bumps into man at market, then he follows her home and shoots her, PA cops say

7 children among 13 killed as fire races through Philadelphia row house, officials say