3-year-old shot in Milwaukee suffers life-threatening injuries

A 3-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday evening, Milwaukee police said.

The child, whose gender was not given, was taken to a hospital for treatment after the shooting, which occurred shortly after 9 p.m. in the 6400 block of West Custer Avenue, police said.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was accidental, self-inflicted or an attempted homicide. Police are seeking suspects in the case.

About 106 children ages 17 and younger were the victims of non-fatal shootings this year through mid-September, according to the most recent data available from the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission.

