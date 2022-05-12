3-year-old shot multiple times, woman shot once in foot in Gresham

A woman and a 3-year-old girl who were shot Wednesday night in Gresham are expected to recover from their injuries, officials said.

The 3-year-old girl was shot “multiple” times in her legs and the woman, 31, was shot once in the foot as the pair stood outside near the curb in the 1300 block of West 76th Street around 11 p.m., according to an online media notification from Chicago police.

According to published reports, the child was shot four times — twice in each leg. She was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was listed in fair condition. The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the foot and listed in good condition, police said.

Authorities said an unidentified person with a gun “fired several shots from a distance before fleeing the scene on foot.” No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

The 3-year-old was at least the third child under 11 to be shot in Chicago in a matter of hours.

Two boys, 6 and 11, were among four people shot as they traveled in a vehicle in the 1600 block of West 68th Street in West Englewood around 5:45 p.m.

The 6-year-old was shot in the forearm and the 11-year-old was wounded in his right arm. Both boys were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were listed in good condition. Also in the vehicle were a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, police said.

The woman was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, while the 24-year-old man was shot in both legs and also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Two hours after that, another 21-year-old woman was fatally shot in an unrelated shooting — also in the Gresham neighborhood. She left a home and walked out to its garage to approach burglars in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Avenue about 7:45 p.m. when the assailant opened fire, hitting her in the chest, back and arm, Chicago police said in a media notification.

