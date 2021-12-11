3-year-old shot in South Baltimore, police say

A 3-year-old was shot inside a residence in South Baltimore during an incident police have provided few details about.

The child sustained a graze wound to the back, is “in good condition” and receiving treatment for the injuries, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference during a violent afternoon in the city.

Officers arrived in the 900 block of Herndon Ct. in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood after learning of gunshots in a residence, Harrison said. That’s where they found the young child.

Harrison said detectives are investigating exactly what lead to the 3-year-old being injured by gunfire, acknowledging the toddler’s injuries “could’ve been more serious.”

“Regardless of if it was being mishandled or who had the gun, what we do know is that the children were not supposed to be around and were not supposed to be injured,” Harrison said.

Mayor Brandon Scott weighed in on the incident at the same news conference, scolding people for putting children in an unsafe environment.

“We know that 3-year-olds aren’t going to be responsible for themselves so at some point, no matter what happens, an adult is responsible,” the Democrat said. “Adults just have to be better.”