3-year-old stabbed by neighbor as he waits for school bus with siblings, Ohio cops say

Mike Stunson
·2 min read

A woman is accused of stabbing her 3-year-old neighbor who was waiting at a bus stop with his older siblings, according to Ohio police and a local school district.

The attack occurred Thursday morning in Deerfield Township, a Cincinnati suburb.

The boy was stabbed with a ceramic knife three times in his neck and back, according to WXIX. His mom’s 911 call detailed how the horrific attack occurred.

“The kids went outside to the bus, and I was getting my third kid, and somebody came on the driveway and started stabbing him,” the mother said in the call, WXIX reported.

The suspect was identified as Xiaoyan Zhu in court documents, according to WXIX. She was undergoing a mental health evaluation and faces charges of felonious assault, WCPO reports.

Zhu’s teenage daughter witnessed the stabbing and told her online high school teacher, WKRC reported. Her teacher also called 911 to report the stabbing, according to WKRC.

“I’m grateful that I’ve been able to build relationships with my students — especially during the pandemic,” the teacher, Mindy Corradi, said in a statement to WKRC. “I’m very thankful that my student trusted me, and we were able to get help. My heart is with both families, and I know our Comet Family is ready to support them.”

The boy, whose back was covered in blood after the stabbing, is expected to be OK, WLWT reported.

His older sibling attended Mason Early Childhood Center, Mason City Schools said in a statement.

“We are all coming to grips with today’s tragic and frightening situation,” the school district’s statement read. “We struggle to find words of comfort, and do not have answers about why something like this happens. We know that everyone processes traumatic events differently.”

A motive for the attack is unclear, according to WLWT.

Dad accused of breaking legs, ribs of 6-month-old for being ‘fussy,’ Kentucky cops say

3-year-old girl with autism dies after dad’s rescue attempt in icy pond, Ohio cops say

91-year-old hospitalized after getting 2 COVID vaccines in 4 hours, Ohio woman says

Abandoned 6-year-old run over by mother who then reported him missing, Ohio cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Former Trump appointee charged in Capitol riot wants jail cell without 'cockroaches crawling everywhere'

    The FBI said in court documents that Klein can be seen on video taken during the siege resisting police officers and assaulting them with a riot shield.

  • SC senator says taxpayers shouldn’t fund officials’ state plane use, cites abuse

    A Republican lawmaker wants to sell the two state-owned planes following reporting from The State and The Island Packet newspapers.

  • Swedish police raid apartment after knife attack

    Local authorities say that three people who sustained life-threatening injuries in a knife-attack in the southern Swedish town of Vetlanda were in a stable condition on Thursday (March 4).The attack on Wednesday (March 3) afternoon is being investigated as attempted murder but investigators are also considering a possible terrorism motive, police said.Police raided an apartment believed to be the home of the suspect who stabbed and wounded seven people.A man in his 20s, he is also in hospital after police shot and arrested him.Public broadcaster SVT said the suspect was a refugee from Afghanistan who arrived in Sweden in 2018. Police declined to comment.UPSOT This local resident says he grew up in the area and has never experienced anything like this. The police have not identified the suspect but said he was known for minor crimes.

  • Passenger’s death forces Seattle-bound flight to land in Sacramento, reports say

    The passenger was unresponsive during the flight.

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • 4 Hong Kong activists given bail as prosecutors drop appeal

    Four of 47 pro-democracy activists charged under Hong Kong's tough national security law were released on bail Friday after prosecutors dropped an appeal of an earlier court decision. The 47 activists were charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion under the security law over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year, which authorities say was a plot to subvert state power and paralyze the government. The four activists — Clarisse Yeung, Lawrence Lau, Hendrick Lui and Mike Lam — appeared in court on Friday prior to being released.

  • Irina Shayk Goes Punk in an Electric-Blue Overcoat and Distressed Denim in NYC

    Apparently, blue is the warmest color.

  • New York doctor charged with five murders for alleged 'depraved' prescription abuse

    The charges mark the state’s first case of second-degree murder against a doctor for “depraved indifference to human life" through reckless prescribing of pill.

  • The science behind frozen wind turbines – and how to keep them spinning through the winter

    Ice can be a wind turbine's worst enemy. AP Photo/Robert F. BukatyWinter is supposed to be the best season for wind power – the winds are stronger, and since air density increases as the temperature drops, more force is pushing on the blades. But winter also comes with a problem: freezing weather. Even light icing can produce enough surface roughness on wind turbine blades to reduce their aerodynamic efficiency, which reduces the amount of power they can produce, as Texas experienced in February. Frequent severe icing can cut a wind farm’s annual energy production by over 20%, costing the industry hundreds of millions of dollars. Power loss isn’t the only problem from icing, either. The uneven way ice forms on blades can create imbalances, causing a turbine’s parts to wear out more quickly. It can also induce vibrations that cause the turbines to shut down. In the case of extreme icing, restarting turbines may not be possible for hours and potentially days. The solution is obvious: de-ice the blades, or find a way to keep ice from forming in the first place. So far, however, most of the strategies for keeping ice off wind turbines blades come from aviation. And airplane wings and wind turbines are built differently and operate under very different conditions. I am an aerospace and mechanical engineer, and my colleagues and I have been studying wind turbine icing physics over the past 10 years and exploring better solutions for turbine icing protection. Not all ice is the same Ice isn’t the same everywhere. It may come from precipitation, clouds or frost. It also freezes in different ways in different climates. For example, rime icing, formed when tiny, supercooled water droplets hit the surface, usually occurs in regions with relative dry air and colder temperatures, under 20 F. That’s what we typically see in Iowa and other Midwest states in the winter. Comparing rime ice and glaze ice shows how each changes the texture of the blade. Gao, Liu and Hu, 2021, CC BY-ND Glaze icing is associated with much wetter air and warmer temperatures and is commonly seen on the Northeast coast. This is the worst type of ice for wind turbine blades. It forms complicated ice shapes because of its wet nature, which results in more power loss. It’s also likely what formed in Texas in February 2021 when the cold air from the north collided with the moist air from the Gulf Coast. While the majority of the power shut down by the storm was from natural gas, coal or nuclear, wind turbines also struggled. Tempests in a wind tunnel Building a wind power operation that can thrive in icy conditions requires a keen understanding of the underlying physics, both of how ice forms and the performance degradation that results from ice building up on turbine blades. To explore those forces, we use a special wind tunnel that can demonstrate how ice forms on samples of turbine blades, and fly camera-equipped drones. Using the Icing Research Tunnel at Iowa State University, my team has been replicating the complex 3D shapes of ice forming on turbine blade models in different environments to study how they affect the wind and the blades. Ice can create massive airflow separation. In airplanes, that’s a dangerous situation that can cause them to stall. In wind turbines, it reduces their rotation speed and the amount of power they can produce. Ice buildup changes air flow around the turbine blade, which can slow it down. The top photos show ice forming after 10 minutes at different temperatures in the Wind Research Tunnel. The lower measurements show airflow separation as ice accumulates. Icing Research Tunnel of Iowa State University, CC BY-ND We also study wind turbines in operation around the country as they face some of their toughest conditions. Using drones equipped with high-resolution digital cameras, we can hover in front of 80-meter-high wind turbines and take photos of the ice right after it forms on the blades. Pairing that with the turbine’s production data shows us how the ice influences power production. While ice can form over the entire span of the blade, much more ice is found near the tips. After one 30-hour icing event, we found ice as much as a foot thick. Despite the high wind, the ice-heavy turbines rotated much slower and even shut down. The turbines produced only 20% of their normal power over that period. How ice builds up on the tips of turbine blades. Gao, Liu and Hu, 2021, CC BY-ND Keeping ice off blades There are a few reasons the strategies that effectively keep ice off aircraft wings aren’t as effective for wind turbine blades. One is the materials they are made of. While aircraft wings are typically made of metals like aluminum alloy, utility-scale wind turbines are made of polymer-based composites. Metal conducts heat more effectively, so thermal-based systems that circulate heat are more effective in airplane wings. Polymer-based turbine blades are also more likely to get covered by dust and insect collisions, which can change the smoothness of the blade surface and slow water running off the blade, promoting ice formation. Wind turbines are also more prone to encounters with freezing rain and other low-altitude, high-water-content environments, such as ocean spray for offshore wind turbines. Most current wind turbine anti-icing and de-icing methods remove ice buildup through electric heating or blowing hot air inside. Heating these massive areas, which are many times larger than airplane wings, adds to the cost of the turbine and is inefficient and energy-consuming. Composite-based turbine blades can also be easily damaged by overheating. And there’s another problem: Water from melting ice may simply run back and refreeze elsewhere. Another strategy in cold-weather regions is to use surface coatings that repel water or prevent ice from sticking. However, none of the coatings has been able to eliminate ice completely, especially in critical regions near the blades’ leading edges. A better solution My team has been developing a novel method that uses elements of both technologies. By heating just the critical regions – particularly the blades’ leading edges — and using water- and ice-repelling coatings, we were able to reduce the amount of heat needed and the risk of running back water to refreeze over the blade surfaces. The result effectively prevents ice from forming on the entire surfaces of turbine blades. In comparison to the conventional brute-force surface-heating methods, our hybrid strategy also used much less power, resulting in up to 80% energy savings. Without ice to slow it down, the turbines can produce more power through the winter. Worldwide, nearly 800 gigawatts of wind power have been installed so far, including over 110 gigawatts in the U.S. alone. As the market quickly grows and wind power supplants higher-polluting energy sources, de-icing and ice-proofing strategies are becoming essential.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Hui Hu, Iowa State University. Read more:The Texas blackouts showed how climate extremes threaten energy systems across the USPower outages across the Plains: 4 questions answered about weather-driven blackouts Hui Hu receives funding from National Science Foundation (NSF) and Iowa Energy Center (IEC) to study wind turbine icing physics and anti-/de-icing.

  • Cuomo apologizes, won't resign after misconduct allegations

    "I am not going to resign…”New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he would not resign in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct accusations leveled against him by young women but offered a fresh apology and vowed to "fully cooperate" with a review by the state's attorney general.“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it and frankly I am embarrassed by it.” Cuomo maintained that he never touched anyone inappropriately but acknowledged that it is "custom" for him to kiss and hug people in greeting."I understand that sensitivities have changed and behavior has changed and I get it, and I'm going to learn from it."Three women, including two former aides, have come forward recently to say that Cuomo had sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks. Lindsey Boylan, who first came forward in December, said the unwanted advances included an unsolicited kiss on the lips in Cuomo's New York City office, which Cuomo denied.This scandal is actually the second one Cuomo’s contended with in recent weeks. The governor is also facing accusations of downplaying the true number of elderly nursing home residents killed by COVID-19, a claim which is now the subject of a federal investigation.

  • Tatum scores 27, Celtics outlast depleted Raptors 132-125

    Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, outlasting the short-handed Toronto Raptors 132-125 on Thursday night. Jaylen Brown added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kemba Walker finished with 15 points. Coach Brad Stevens recently challenged his players to finish the final four games before the All-Star break strong after a stretch in which the Celtics lost nine of 14.

  • Netanyahu says SNL joke about Israel vaccine discrimination is ‘so outrageous’

    Israel lead the world in vaccinations per capita, but isn’t vaccinating Palestinians

  • Trump state department staffer arrested on Capitol riot charges

    FBI claim defendant was employed by State Department and possessed Top Secret security clearance

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Myanmar crackdown on protests, widely filmed, sparks outrage

    Footage of a brutal crackdown on protests against a coup in Myanmar unleashed outrage and calls for a stronger international response Thursday, a day after 38 people were killed. Videos showed security forces shooting a person at point-blank range and chasing down and savagely beating demonstrators. Despite the shocking violence the day before, protesters returned to the streets Thursday to denounce the military's Feb. 1 takeover — and were met again with tear gas.

  • Trump’s Muslim Ban Left Thousands in Limbo—Biden Must Decide Their Fates

    c/o ACLUThe Biden administration this week will determine the fate of people who were impacted by the Muslim ban, which ultimately targeted a large number of African countries. Rescinding the ban was a critical step toward restarting our immigration system and providing equitable access to Black and brown immigrants. But what about the people who would have received visas during the past four years—some of whom spent their life savings on the process but were nevertheless denied simply because of a discriminatory ban? Trump created this catastrophe, but it’s now Biden’s responsibility to remedy it.In President Biden’s proclamation rescinding the ban, he directed the State Department to send him a report in 45 days. That deadline is Saturday. This report will advise on many things, including how to address Trump’s rampant denials of immigrant visas—that is, visas intended for people to come to the United States, become permanent residents, set down roots, and eventually become citizens.The Biden administration must do everything possible to undo the Trump administration’s harms, including reopening previously denied cases to fairly reassess their claims, waiving fees (especially for those who would have to pay a second time), expediting their cases, and ensuring people are not penalized for the previous administration’s visa denials. There are glimmers of this hope in Biden’s order, as these issues are explicitly outlined for consideration.Trump’s Muslim Ban Is Destroying These Americans’ Lives, Two Years OnThe critically unknown question is how the Biden administration will help people and their families who were denied opportunities through our diversity visa program. This program was codified in the Immigration Act of 1990 in an effort to ensure that people with fewer opportunities to come to the United States through other parts of our immigration system—like family relationships or employment—would have a chance to “win” the lottery, affording them a shot to become American. It helps to ensure that the U.S. continues to reflect the diversity of our world, and winning the “lottery” to become eligible often represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.In recent years, the program has predominantly benefited people from Africa and Asia due to the dearth of other immigration opportunities for people in those regions. That’s why, following Trump’s slander of people from African countries in reference to our immigration system, members of Congress and other leaders have prioritized this program in proposed immigration reforms, and Biden’s immigration bill would in fact raise the number of available diversity visas. These proposals, in part, acknowledge the racism in our systems, and the need to ensure opportunities for Africans, Muslims, African Muslims, and others who lack opportunities through our immigration system.From beginning to end, the countries listed under the Muslim ban completely overlapped with countries eligible for America’s diversity visa program. As a result, people who spent their life savings traveling with their partners and children—often through war zones—to embassies for interviews and processing found themselves ultimately denied because of Trump’s ban. Yemenis have been particularly impacted by Trump’s ban. Yemen is in the midst of war, which makes the physical process to get one’s visa approved arduous. It also makes leaving the country even more critical when such an opportunity is received.For example, Anwar “won” the diversity visa lottery. He then traveled through militant-controlled regions and checkpoints to get the documentation he needed. He had to travel to Djibouti with his family because there is no embassy in Yemen, borrow money from family and friends, and wait an extended period of time there, only to be informed that his visa was denied because of the Muslim ban. Anwar, his wife, and two children had an opportunity to come to the United States, leave the dangers of Yemen, and build a future as a family—until Trump ripped it away. Their fate hangs in the balance, along with many others in Yemen, other countries in the region, and African countries as well.It is now Biden’s decision as to whether Anwar, his family, and others like them will get back the opportunity they lost, this once-in-a lifetime chance that was destroyed by a president intent on discriminating against Black and brown immigrants. Biden must honor the invitation people were given by permitting them to come to the United States now. And that is just the start. People also deserve the opportunity and citizenship that the diversity visa would have given them.Biden made the end of the Muslim ban a Day One priority. Now, he must ensure that people like Anwar and his family get the golden tickets they were promised.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • All 18 'American Idol' winners, ranked from least to most successful

    With the 19th season of "American Idol" under way, it's time for a look back on previous winners - and see how many actually became American idols.

  • Woman Has a Meltdown After Argument Over Boxes With Korean Man in Brooklyn

    A woman was caught on film shouting insults at an Asian American man due to an argument over carton boxes at a grocery parking lot in the Gravesend neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Asked why she was being racist at the man, she just taunted him to “call the cops.”

  • Adopted woman in NC learns biological dad is ‘Family Annihilator’ wanted by FBI

    William Bradford Bishop Jr. is wanted for the brutal murders of his family in Maryland. He hasn’t been seen since allegedly burying their bodies in North Carolina in 1976.

  • Adopted woman in NC learns biological dad is ‘Family Annihilator’ wanted by FBI

    William Bradford Bishop Jr. is wanted for the brutal murders of his family in Maryland. He hasn’t been seen since allegedly burying their bodies in North Carolina in 1976.