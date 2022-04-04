3-year-old Swansea boy shot is his head in apartment

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after the gun he apparently found in a Swansea apartment discharged on Monday morning, police said.

“Initial investigation seems to point to the child gained access to a gun in the apartment but further investigation is ongoing,” the Swansea Police Department said in a news release.

The child was stabalized at a local hospital before being transported to a St. Louis hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, police said.

The shooting happened in an apartment in the 1400 block of North 17th Street.

“At 6:35 am dispatch received a 911 call that sounded like a disturbance but turned out to be the mother rushing the child to the hospital,” the news release said.

Other information about the shooting, including the boy’s name, has not been released.

The Child Death Investigation Task Force has been activated to assist along with the state Department of Children and Family Services, police said.

Anybody with information about the shooting is asked to call Swansea Detective Jason Frank at 618-233-8114.