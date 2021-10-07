3-year-old Texas boy missing after chasing neighbor’s dog into woods, police say

Officials in southeastern Texas are searching for a 3-year-old boy who they say went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday in Plantersville when he chased a neighbor’s dog into the woods, Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said. At the time of the boy’s disappearance, his family was unpacking items from their vehicle, KBTX reported.

The dog eventually came out of the woods, but Christopher remained missing, the sheriff said.

Sowell said Wednesday night in a news briefing streamed by KAGS-TV that 1 or 2 square miles of wooded area had been covered in the search. Sniffing dogs and helicopters were being used to help find Christopher, along with a ground crew, the sheriff said.

Foul play is not suspected, but sheriff’s officials say the boy could be in danger of death or serious bodily injury. In addition to the wooded area, officials were searching cars, sheds and pools for Christopher, KAGS-TV reported.

“We’re not leaving ‘till we find that young man,” Sowell said in the news briefing.

Christopher is described as a 3-foot-tall Hispanic boy who is 40 to 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, shorts and red Mickey Mouse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 936-873-2151.

Plantersville is about 55 miles northwest of Houston.