3-year-old Trotwood girl's death ruled homicide

Jan. 28—The death of a 3-year-old girl who died in December in a Trotwood apartment was ruled a homicide, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said.

Trinity Elam died Dec. 16 of a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment in the 200 block of Outer Belle Road. Her father, 22-year-old Nico Elam, also died of a gunshot wound to head. Harshbarger ruled the father's death a suicide.

Around 2:45 a.m., Trotwood police responded to the apartment on a report that a child had bee shot, according to a media release.

A woman who called 911 said the girl was shot after she got ahold of a gun and it went off, according to dispatch records. The caller wasn't in the room at the time of the shooting and was reportedly called and told the girl was shot.

When the first police officer arrived on the scene, they heard a gunshot from inside the apartment, according to police. Police entered the apartment and found two people, later identified as Nico and Trinity Elam, with gunshot wounds.

At the start of the investigation in December, police said they were not looking for any suspects. As of Friday, a Trotwood detective said it is an open and active investigation and that no other information could be shared at this time.