3-year-old who vanished is found dead hours later in family pool, SC cops say

A 3-year-old was found dead hours after going missing in South Carolina, officials said.

After a search that went into the night, the child’s body was found in a family pool at about 9:45 p.m. March 1, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials made the discovery after someone called 911 earlier in the day to tell deputies about a child who had disappeared. The 3-year-old reportedly was last seen 15 to 20 minutes before the call, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to the report at about 4:45 p.m. along Kette Creek Road, near U.S. Highway 78 and roughly 30 miles northwest of Charleston. Local, state and federal agencies joined the search.

The child — who was not identified in the news release — later “was located deceased in the family swimming pool,” officials said. An investigation was ongoing as of 11 p.m. March 1.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on March 2.

Toddler dies after wandering away from home on stormy afternoon, Georgia deputies say

5 kids missing on paddleboarding trip are found on bank along NC lake, officials say