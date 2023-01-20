3-year-old's death under investigation

Jan. 20—DANVILLE — Danville Police Department is investigating the death of a three-year-old girl whose family said she fell down a flight of stairs.

Deputy Chief Josh Webb said preliminary medical reports suggest the child died of blunt force trauma. Danville police are investigating this incident and the nature of the injuries.

Just after midnight on Thursday, Danville police responded to the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center Emergency Room in reference to the victim being treated for serious injuries.

Upon arrival, officers met with family members who told police the child had been injured at home from falling down a flight of stairs.

Medical personnel tried to treat the victim's injuries, but she was unresponsive and pronounced dead, according to Webb.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.