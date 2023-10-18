3 Operation Heatwave arrests lead to 52-count indictment for alleged ‘gang activity,’ Ga. AG says

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Wednesday that three men were facing a combined 52-count indictment resulting from a state anti-gang operation.

Operation Heatwave, which was underway for 16 weeks, led to 96 arrests, according to the AG’s office.

Through the effort, 62 guns were recovered and 41 suspected gang members were apprehended, officials said.

Now, three of the 96 defendants face an indictment in Fulton County court. Carr’s office said they faced charges for drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

Carr’s office said the three individuals indicted were alleged to have participated in criminal gang activity while associated with the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips.

“Chiquille Bell, Contrellis Books, and Marcus Thornton with Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Trafficking Oxycodone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Amphetamine, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and other drug and weapons offenses,” the AG’s office said in the announcement.

The AG’s office continued, saying the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips were a “traditional street gang based in Los Angeles, California.”

“This indictment is further proof of the results we’re able to achieve when all levels of law enforcement come together to do one thing – protect the people of our state,” Carr said. “With Operation Heatwave, we continue to see meaningful outcomes that ultimately lead to safer streets and safer communities, and we’re proud to be a part of this effort alongside our partners at APD. When it comes to violent crime and gang activity, we will not look the other way, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Bell, Books and Thornton were indicted after the AG’s office presented evidence to a Fulton County Grand Jury on Aug. 31.

Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit will handle the case, according to the AG’s office.

The defendants named in the indictment face the following charges.

Chiquille Bell (aka Santana), 28, of Atlanta:

13 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Trafficking Oxycodone

1 count of Trafficking Amphetamine

1 count of Trafficking Marijuana

2 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Psilocybin Mushrooms

2 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Alprazolam (Xanax)

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Amphetamine

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

1 count of Deliver, Distribute, Dispense, and Sell MDMA

1 count of Deliver, Distribute, Dispense, and Sell Marijuana

2 counts of Possession of Drug Related Objects

7 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

7 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

1 count of False Report of a Crime

Contrellis Brooks (aka 1600 Pablo), 33, of Atlanta:

3 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Trafficking Oxycodone

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Psilocybin Mushrooms

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Alprazolam (Xanax)

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Amphetamine

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

1 count of Possession of Drug Related Objects

5 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Marcus Thornton, 34, of Atlanta:

3 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Trafficking Oxycodone

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Amphetamine

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Since its creation in July 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted 89 alleged gang members across Georgia.

Operation Heatwave, according to Carr’s announcement, reduced violent crimes in the st ate by as much as 40%, depending on the crime in question.

In the city of Atlanta, the AG said crime was down 21%, with homicide down 26%, aggravated assaults down 21%, and robberies down 19%.

“The Operation Heatwave detail is a partnership that spans our federal, state, and local partners, focused on attacking gangs, guns and drugs,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. “Operation Heatwave is an intelligence-driven initiative that is successful because we identify which individuals are likely to commit violent crimes in our city. Data allows us to identify what areas of the city are prone to violence. Our key partnerships, coupled with the hard work from our sworn and civilian personnel, is how we go after the gangs, guns, and drugs that drive violent crime and how we are able to protect the residents, visitors and stakeholders of the city and the county.”

Across the state, the multi-agency operation has reportedly reduced homicides by 24%, aggravated assaults by 11%, and robberies by 40%, according to Carr’s office.

