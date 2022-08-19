3 Orange County residents among 20 arrested, charged with voter fraud in Florida

Christy Turner,James Tutten
Florida announced 20 people, including three in Orange County, were arrested on charges of voter fraud.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests Thursday, saying most of those cases came from Democratic strongholds, including the Orlando area.

Channel 9 is working to find out more details on why the Orange County residents were among those arrested and charged with voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The governor said the people charged were legally barred from voting, mostly for being convicted felons.

The punishment for intentional voter fraud is a third-degree felony.

It has been known to exist in every election cycle.

However, voter fraud remains rare and sometimes comes from confusion.

“There are multiple checks on a registration. But it’s only as good as the information that is available in that check,” said Bill Cowles, the Orange County supervisor of elections.

The attorney general’s office told Channel 9 they would send over more details, after reviewing paperwork.

