Task force releases results from OVI checkpoint in Dayton

The Combine Agency OVI Task force operated sobriety checkpoints in Dayton Saturday night, according to a news release.

The checkpoints were held along North Gettysburg near Kings Highway, OSHP said in a media release.

The first checkpoint was conducted at 2150 N. Gettysburg Ave.

According to the police department, 188 vehicles went through the checkpoint. 20 divers were diverted, and seven were found to have no driver’s licenses.

Two warrants were served, and the release reports that 30 suspensions were made.

The saturation patrol in the area of the first checkpoint made nine stops, found four drivers with no licenses, and three warnings were made. 30 drivers were found to be driving under suspension.

One felony arrest was made, and one vehicle fled from the police, causing police to pursue.

The second checkpoint was conducted at 3108 N. Gettysburg Ave. 15 drivers went through the checkpoint, and one OVI arrest was made.

One warrant was served, one person was found driving under suspension, and one was found driving without a license. An adult and two children were found to not be wearing their seatbelts.

The saturation patrol in the area made nine stops and found 4 drivers were found without licenses, and three warnings were given.

One vehicle fled from the patrol, and a pursuit was initiated. One felony arrest was made.

There were over 2,600 OVI-related crashes in Montgomery County between January 2018 and February 2022, including 533 in the City of Dayton, the release said.

Support for the checkpoint will be provided by law enforcement officers of the Combine Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County, including the Dayton Police Department.