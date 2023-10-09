3 p.m. Weather Forecast
With Brian Lapis.
Electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle company Wisk Aero has started flight testing a version of its autonomous air taxi aircraft in Los Angeles, according to CEO Brian Yutko. The flight test of its fifth-generation aircraft, also known as Cora, out of the Long Beach Airport near Los Angeles doesn't necessarily mean that Wisk will launch commercially in the city, Yutko explained on the sidelines of the UP Summit held at the Perot Circle T Ranch near Dallas. Wisk, a subsidiary of Boeing, is aiming to launch and commercialize the sixth-generation of its all-electric autonomous aircraft.
Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky told the Financial Times that the company is going "a little bit beyond its core business" starting next year.
RC drift cars are a fun way to practice your drifting. They have different suspensions and drivetrains from regular RC cars and this allows them to drift.
Greg Brooks missed Saturday’s game vs. Mississippi State due to what LSU head coach Brian Kelly called a “medical emergency.”
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the biggest powerhouse matchups for this coming weekend of college football action.
The Rays have been trying to get a new ballpark built since 2007, only nine years after they became a team and started using Tropicana Field.
Deion Sanders' crew didn't exactly impress Saturday, but there were plenty of teams that did.
Here are all of the things you need to know before building a custom keyboard, from layout to case material to switches to keycaps.
Recent market gains can be attributed to the outlook for earnings growth. And some of that expected earnings growth can be attributed to what’s arguably the most unexpected development in the corporate world over the past two years: The resilience of profit margins.
Powerful earthquakes rocked western Afghanistan on Saturday and Sunday, killing at least 2,000 people and leaving hundreds of others trapped, missing or feared dead.
The storm is expected to make landfall on Saturday, bringing with it high winds, flooding and “life-threatening” storm surge to the Carolina coast, the National Hurricane Center said.
Following catastrophic flooding in the Northeast, Yahoo News talked to experts about what to plan for and what to do in the event of a flooding emergency.
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring localized flooding to parts of coastal areas from Long Island through New England to the U.S.-Canadian border. Here's how to stay safe from storm surge.
About 9,000 mortgage closings a week could be affected.
Yahoo News asked Ricardo Pires, a spokesperson for UNICEF, the United Nations’ humanitarian aid agency three questions about what caused the situation in Libya and how such tragedies can be prevented in the future.
Since the deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco Friday night, thousands of people have decided not to risk going back into their houses and apartment buildings, many of which were damaged.
An earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night killing more than 2,400 people and injuring thousands more. The 6.8 magnitude quake devastated remote villages and historic buildings in Marrakech in Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than 60 years.
The Jets delivered an impassioned message for Payton before kickoff. Then they delivered with a win at Mile High.
The Falcons posted an incredible video of Bijan Robinson.
Biles would have won gold if she wasn't deducted for taking a safety measure on the Yurchenko double pike.