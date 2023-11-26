3 Palestinian college students shot in Vermont

Three Palestinian students were shot in Burlington, Vermont on Saturday evening, according to local authorities.

All of the victims were 20-year-old men, according to the Burlington Free Press. They are college students visiting the home of one of the victim’s relatives for Thanksgiving, local police said.

Two of the men were wearing keffiyehs, which is a type of scarf worn in many Middle Eastern cultures, when they were assaulted, the Burlington Free Press said.

All three men were hospitalized, two in stable condition and one with “much more serious injuries,” according to local authorities.

Reports from KTLA sister station WFFF indicate that the three students have been identified as Hisham Awartani, a student at Brown University; Kinnan Abdalhamid, a student at Haverford College; and Tahseen Ahmed, a student at Trinity College.

The shooter remains at large.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders called the shooting “shocking and deeply upsetting” on social media, adding that hate has “no place here, or anywhere.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the gunman’s arrest.

CAIR also called on state and federal authorities to investigate “a possible bias motive for the shooting.”

