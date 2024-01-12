3 Palestinians killed by Israeli army after they attack in West Bank settlement

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army said Friday it killed three Palestinian men who infiltrated a West Bank settlement and fired upon soldiers.

The soldiers were attacked while patrolling the settlement of Adora in the southern West Bank and they returned fire, killing three men, according to Israel's Army Radio.

One 34-year-old Palestinian man involved in the attack was injured with a shot to the leg, Israel's rescue services said, without providing more information.

The attack came amid surging violence in the occupied territory nearly 100 days into Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

Israel has held the West Bank under a tight grip ever since Hamas’ deadly cross-border attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7. The army frequently stages deadly military raids it says are aimed at stamping out militancy.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed 344 Palestinians in the West Bank since Oct. 7.