3 Pasco teachers arrested in testing scandal at Hudson High, FDLE says

Three Pasco County teachers cheated to make sure their students passed an industry certification exam in a criminal sceme that was all about money, state law enforcement officials said Friday.

Harold Martin, 47, Robert Herington, 38, and Kathleen Troutman, 31, were arrested this week and charged with scheming to defraud, a second-degree felony.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the three arranged for their agriculture students to pass hundreds of exams at Hudson High School between August 2017 and April 2021.

The teachers took the exams themselves, made copies of the exams into study guides and let the students bring those study guides into the testing rooms, all against testing protocol, authorities said.

They said the three were paid bonuses of $25 or $50 per test, depending on which test. Investigators estimate that $36,000 went into teachers’ pockets.

The Pasco County school district also received bonuses when students earned their certifications. The total amount of the fraud is valued at $708,000, the FDLE said.

There were no proctors present. In some cases, according to Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell, the teachers took the exams on behalf of learning disabled students who might not have known about them.

“This is, plain and simple, a cheating scandal,” Brutnell said.

Two of the teachers have resigned their jobs and a third remains on unpaid leave, according to a statement by the school district.

Brutnell said the district cooperated fully in the investigation and has since tightened its testing protocols.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

