3 patrol cars damaged after a police chase in SC, deputies say

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A police chase in South Carolina ended in a crash that damaged three patrol cars Tuesday afternoon, WPDE reported.

The chase ended near Barringer Street in Florence, South Carolina, where the suspect crashed.

Earlier in the day, deputies went to a home looking for a man connected to a robbery to serve a warrant, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the man was not there.

But while they are at the house, another man who was there proceeded to get in a car and ram it into one of the deputy’s cars, investigators said.

This was when the chase began.

ALSO READ: Exclusive video: Charlotte chase suspect reacts to increase in bonds

Several people told deputies they witnessed the chase as it traveled through Second and Third Loop Road and West Darlington Street, WPDE reported.

A short time later, the suspect crashed.

Two members of the community said during the pursuit, they were almost run off the road. They said they are thankful they were not hurt.

The damaged patrol cars belonged to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office said the suspect has been arrested.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte family seeks justice after father killed in alleged police chase)

