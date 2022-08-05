3 Peachtree City day spa employees arrested on prostitution charges

A trio of women who worked at a spa in Peachtree City have been arrested and are being charged with prostitution.

Police say they raided the PTC 74 Spa on Hwy. 74 earlier this week.

After the raid, officers arrested 64-year-old Xiaoling Huang, 55-year-old Chunhu Min and 52-year-old Furong Ren.

Min was charged with prostitution, masturbation for hire and sexual battery.

Ren was charged with two counts of prostitution, two counts of masturbation for hire and two counts of sexual battery.

Huang was charged with keeping a place of prostitution.

All three women were taken to the Fayette County Jail.

