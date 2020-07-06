3 Penny Stocks to Benefit From the Coronavirus Outbreak

Out on the Street, it’s full speed ahead. Despite the chaotic events of 2020, the S&P 500, which is coming off of its best quarter in more than 20 years, is down by only 2% year-to-date. Somewhat remarkably, the market has continued to charge forward as the number of new COVID-19 cases surges.

As COVID-19 could be with us in waves for some time, there’s plenty of uncertainty going forward into the second half of the year. Consequently, spotting compelling plays can feel like a fool’s errand, especially given the hefty toll the virus has already taken on companies spanning multiple sectors.

Having said that, the Street’s pros argue that the pandemic has actually positioned some names as beneficiaries. Looking specifically at the biotech sector, massive amounts of capital have been pumped into a handful of names racing to develop solutions to combat the virus.

Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to get more information on three biotech penny stocks, trading for less than $5 per share, that are poised for COVID-related gains. While these tickers are risky in nature, the investing platform revealed that all of these Buy-rated tickers have been flagged by some analysts for their huge potential.

CTI BioPharma Corporation (CTIC)

Focused on the development of innovative therapies, CTI BioPharma wants to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Given the potential of its COVID-19 treatment and its $1.18 share price, it’s no wonder this healthcare name is on Wall Street’s radar.

CTIC scored major investor attention after it initiated the Phase 3 PRE-VENT study of its pacritinib asset in COVID patients, with the study evaluating whether the therapy can reduce the occurrence of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). It should be noted that the study will include cancer patients, and initial data is expected by YE:20.

Writing for Needham, five-star analyst Chad Messer points out that ARDS, which is caused by an overreaction of the immune system, is the leading cause of mortality in COVID-19 patients. What makes CTIC’s therapy a stand-out, in Messer’s opinion, is that unlike ruxolitinib, it doesn’t target JAK1. This is important as JAK1 inhibition has been associated with immune-suppression towards infections.

“Pacritinib also inhibits CSF-1R which is associated with macrophage activation. Additionally, pacritinib is less thrombocyotpenic than other JAK inhibitors. These features differentiate pacritinib and may make it a potential best in class JAK inhibitor for treatment of severe COVID infection,” Messer commented.

To this end, Messer continues to give CTIC his stamp of approval. Along with a Buy rating, the top analyst keeps the price target at $3.50. Should the target be met, a twelve-month gain of 195% could be in the cards. (To watch Messer’s track record, click here)

Other analysts also take a bullish approach. CTIC’s Strong Buy consensus rating breaks down into 3 Buys and zero Holds or Sells. Additionally, the $3.50 average price target matches Messer’s. (See CTIC stock analysis on TipRanks)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

When it comes to PhaseBio, its focus lands squarely on the lack of new treatment options for serious cardiovascular diseases. Even though the pandemic has created challenges for the company, several members of the Street believe it can overcome these obstacles, with its $4.39 price tag reflecting an attractive entry point.