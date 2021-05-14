3 people slashed on subway train in 12 minutes

Police believe the same suspect was behind all three attacks. He was riding the 4 train with a second man.

Video Transcript

- The first breaking news in lower Manhattan. A series of slashings in the subway in a 12 minute time frame. John Del Giorno, over the scene in this Newscopter 7. John.

JOHN DEL GIORNO: That's right, Shirleen. Police are investigating more violence on the New York City subway system after slashings earlier this morning on a southbound number 4 train. With street spotters 7, you can see we are up over Union Square Park, which is where this incident may have begun. This all began a few minutes either side of 4:30 this morning on a southbound number four train.

We're still getting details, but right now police are telling us that three separate people were slashed on that single subway train-- over the course of three stops beginning here at Union Square. Those three people received non-life threatening injuries. At this point, police believe one person is responsible for all three of these slashings. That person is not yet in custody.

