3 people, 2 dogs found dead in Port St. Lucie home of apparent gunshot wounds

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie police are investigating after three people and two dogs were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds Sunday, the agency stated.

Police about 6:30 p.m. Sunday went to the incident, which occurred at a residence in the 1900 block of Southwest Cameo Boulevard. The address is near Turtle Run Park, just west of Florida’s Turnpike.

Police said a roommate returned to the home and made the discovery before calling 911.

“(Police) officers arrived on scene and found three individuals and two dogs deceased from apparent gunshot wounds inside the house,” the agency stated.

According to police, it is an isolated incident and investigators are “not looking for any outstanding individuals.”

No other information was immediately available.

