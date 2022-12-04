3 people accused of catalytic converter thefts in New Bedford, police say

Three New Bedford residents are accused of stealing catalytic converters from motor vehicles on Riverside Avenue, police said.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, officers responded to 90 Riverside Ave. for reports of a male looking into and under automobiles with a flashlight.

When officers arrived, they found a motor vehicle with three occupants in the parking lot.

Seated inside the vehicle was Luis Miguel Santiago, 24, of 1387 Pleasant St., who matched the description of the suspect who had been looking under vehicles.

Another occupant, Cristian Omar Resto Alejandro, 25, of 492 North Front St., was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. The driver was identified as Quiriam Yeileen Resto Alejandro, 22, of 276 Dartmouth St.

All three were charged with possession of the burglarious tool (the saw) and stealing parts from a motor vehicle.

During a vehicle search, the officers found a reciprocating saw with a built-in flashlight, which can be used to remove catalytic converters from vehicles in the dark.

Officers found a parked motor vehicle a short distance away that had damage to its catalytic converter.

Thefts of catalytic converters are a problem that is plaguing communities across the region.

In Braintree, officers charged three Rhode Island men who police say stole catalytic converters from trucks parked at a Braintree business and caused more than $12,000 in damage on Halloween night.

“The theft of catalytic converters can be frustrating for police to deal with given the fact that the suspects normally move very quickly under the cover of darkness,” New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said in a statement. “It takes witnesses who are willing to call us when they see something suspicious, alert patrol officers who respond quickly, and even a little bit of luck. We were fortunate in this instance to have all three. I’m very happy to see these suspects charged.”

