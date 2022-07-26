3 people arrested in connection to armed robbery at Myrtle Beach bus station, police say

Three people have been arrested after an armed robbery on Monday, police said.

Police have not confirmed the names of the people taken into custody, but online booking records show 21-year-olds Alexis Hurst and Darren Gardner have been arrested and charged with armed robbery, along with 18-year-old Jarien Martin.

The robbery happened at the Greyhound Bus Station on Seventh Avenue North Monday at 5 a.m., according to a Facebook post the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The post stated that the person who was robbed caught the attention of an officer and reported the crime.

Police said the suspects’ car was found about 6:20 a.m. after locating it using the Real-Time Crime citywide cameras.

Officers learned the suspects were staying at Sea Dip Motel and arrested them, while people on the floor they were staying on were evacuated for safety, according to the post.