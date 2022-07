Oxygen

A 911 operator in rural Pennsylvania who refused to send an ambulance to a home where a woman was bleeding internally is now being charged with involuntary manslaughter for that woman’s death. Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg was charged last week by Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Associated Press reports. The department has not immediately responded to Oxygen.com’s request for comment. In addition to involuntary manslaughter, the dispatcher was charged with reckless endangerment, an