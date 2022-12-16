3 people arrested in ‘orchestrated’ robbery, murder of Nassau man in Charlton, GBI says

Three people have been arrested in connection with the November murder and robbery of a man, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

GBI said Jonathan David Merritt of Nassau County, Florida, was robbed and shot to death early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 13 “in an orchestrated and pre-planned attack.”

The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist in the investigation of Merritt’s murder.

The GBI and Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lindsay Griffis, 35, of Folkston, Georgia, for the charges of armed robbery and murder on Friday, Dec. 2. Action News Jax has reached out to the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office to obtain Griffis’ mugshot.

Also on Friday, Dec. 2, warrants were issued for both Kristin McDade, 37, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Thomas Moore, 38, of Jacksonville, Florida, for the same charges.

Kristin McDade, 37, of Jacksonville, FL

Thomas Moore, 38, of Jacksonville, FL

GBI said the U.S. Marshals Service was requested to assist in locating and taking McDade and Moore into custody. Both McDade and Moore were apprehended in New Port Richey, Florida, by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.

Griffis is currently booked at the Charlton County Jail. McDade and Moore are both currently booked at the Pasco County, Florida, jail, pending extradition back to Georgia.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact CCSO at (912) 496-7321 or the GBI Region 14 Field Office at (912) 729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

GBI said that once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Waycross District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

