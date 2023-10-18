3 people arrested after police find guns, drugs, including meth and crack, near Henry County school

Three people are behind bars after police found several different drugs and weapons.

According to the Henry County Police Department, on Thursday, Oct. 12, they, along with the McDonough Police Department, searched a home and business and discovered a slew of drugs and weapons.

Police said they found approximately 23.5 oz. of suspected marijuana, 43.1 grams of shrooms, 29.4 grams of methamphetamine, 4.3 grams of cocaine, 25.7 grams of crack cocaine, 98.4 grams of MDMA, 99.7 grams of Fentanyl, 22 grams of Oxycodone and two guns.

The three people were arrested and face several charges.

Police said their charges range from Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Distributing Narcotics within 1000 feet of School Zone, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Illegal Narcotics, Trafficking Narcotics and Selling of Narcotics.

Police did not release images or the identities of the suspects.

