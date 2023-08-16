3 people arrested after Portsmouth fight

Aug. 16—PORTSMOUTH — Three men were arrested in Portsmouth on Sunday, following a fight and shots fired, Sheriff David Thoroughman said.

The sheriff said that the 911 communication center received a call at 11:16 pm., with the caller advising that there had been a fight and that they had just heard gunshots in the area of Mathiott Street in Portsmouth.

Thoroughman said that, upon deputies' arrival, they contacted detectives to respond and continue the investigation.

The investigation revealed that two males had assaulted a 15-year-old juvenile in the area of South Preston Street. The juvenile was later treated at Southern Ohio Medical Center for a broken bone and other injuries.

Thoroughman stated that the two suspects from the original assault call told detectives that two males in a vehicle pulled up making threats towards them.

The subjects in the vehicle then stuck a gun out of the vehicle window and began shooting towards the house. One of the bullets struck a nearby vehicle parked in the yard. The location of the shooting was located at 94 S. Mathiott St.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and suspects, which resulted in the suspect from the shooting being detained without incident. The shooting suspect was located and detained at his residence, located at 27 N. Mathiott St. The firearm used in the shooting was recovered.

Arrested was James Keith Phillips, 35, of 27 N Mathiott St. Phillips has been charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or in a habitation, a second degree felony, discharging a firearm near a prohibited premise, a third degree felony, and felonious assault, a second degree felony. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Also arrested was Jordan Huffman, 22 of New Boston, charged with felonious assault, a second degree felony; and Hagen Metzler, 22, of Wheelersburg, charged with felonious assault, a second degree felony. Both are being held on a $20,000 bond.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact 740-351-1091.