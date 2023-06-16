3 people arrested for stealing velociraptor from Washington Pavilion

Three people have been arrested following the theft of a velociraptor Thursday at the Washington Pavilion, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Your eyes aren't tricking you. You read that sentence right.

Shortly after midnight, a security officer with the arts and science center reported the theft of the statue from the west side of the building, Sgt. Aaron Benson said during a police briefing with media Friday morning. Benson works with property crimes for the department.

Two spinosaurus statues decorate the west side of the Washington Pavilion on Friday, June 16, 2023, in downtown Sioux Falls. The two are part of a several dinosaur statues featured outside of the pavilion, often used for pictures by the public. In the background, above the two, is a smaller velociraptor perched on the roof of the building, one of two velociraptors featured outside. The other, not pictured, was stolen Thursday, June 15, 2023, Sioux Falls Police Department officials said.

"For those who are not familiar, there's a number of dinosaur statues over there," Benson said. "This was a smaller statue, but the security guard observed two males and a female carrying it."The three suspects headed westbound after taking it from the property, Benson said. Officers who responded were able to get surveillance footage of the incident immediately and track the individuals, who carried it into an apartment building near 11th Street and Minnesota Avenue, he said.

Police were pointed toward the apartment and made contact with the female involved at one of the apartment doors.

"When opening the door, detectives could clearly see the velociraptor was sitting right inside," Benson said.

Police detained the female and the two males on charges of grand theft. Of the three, one was a Sioux Falls 18-year-old, one was a 19-year-old Sioux Falls resident and one was a juvenile, Benson said.

"This is just a good resolution to a case," Benson added. "I know those dinosaurs are popular. A lot of people take pictures with them on the pavilion, so we were able to return that item back to the Washington Pavilion after it was seized by detectives. They were very grateful to have a quick resolution to that case and holding the people accountable."

A small velociraptor is perched on the westside roof of the Washington Pavilion on Friday, June 16, 2023, in downtown Sioux Falls. The statue is one of two in a collection of dinosaur statues outside of the building, often used for pictures by the public. The other velociraptor, not on display as of June 16, 2023, was stolen Thursday, June 15, 2023, Sioux Falls Police Department officials said.

The velociraptor was one of two one velociraptors featured outside as part of the collection of dinosaur statues, with one perched on the roof of the building, looking out at the city, and the other almost directly below. As of Friday, only one was on display, the one on the roof. It's unclear if the returned statue will be put back in its original location or whether there was any damage to the piece.

Officials with the Washington Pavilion were not immediately available for comment.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 3 people arrested for stealing velociraptor from Washington Pavilion