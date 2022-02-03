3 people charged in armed home-invasion robbery in Chambersburg

Three people face charges in connection with what Chambersburg police described as an armed home-invasion robbery over the weekend.

William John Cramer, Fayetteville, is accused of holding a victim at gunpoint while Gregory Cord Wilson, Chambersburg, stole money, medication, keys to a vehicle and other items, according to Chambersburg Police Department. The alleged robbery occurred Sunday at 56 S. Main St.

Alena Rae Dieffenbach, Chambersburg, was allegedly involved in planning the robbery, police said.

All three suspects were in Franklin County Jail as of Thursday, according to online court records. Magisterial District Judge Glenn Manns set bail at $100,000 at their separate arraignments earlier this week.

Cramer, 51, and Wilson, 37, are both charged with robbery, burglary, and a conspiracy count of each, all first-degree felonies, according to court records. Cramer is also charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Dieffenbach, 28, is charged with a felony count each of conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary, court records show.

Cramer and Dieffenbach's preliminary hearings are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 8 in Franklin County Central Court. Wilson's hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. that day.

Wilson is also set to face a preliminary hearing in another incident that allegedly took place on Jan. 28 in Hamilton Township. He is charged with attempted robbery, a felony, and a misdemeanor count each of attempted theft by unlawful taking and simple assault, according to court records.

Magisterial District Judge David Plum set bail at $25,000 in that case.

