3 people charged in death of Monroe mother, deputies says

Three people are charged in connection with the disappearance of a Monroe mother who was found dead weeks later, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Alison Thomas, a 37-year-old mother of two, was last seen on Feb. 13 in Union County. Her body was found earlier this month along a dirt road in the Nantahala National Forest. Authorities were investigating the death as a homicide.

On Monday night, deputies announced the arrest of three suspects connected to Thomas’ murder.

Michael Kasminoff, 51, of Monroe, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He’s being held in the Chesterfield County Detention Center without bond.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Body of missing Monroe woman found in Nantahala National Forest

Two other people -- Brandon Kisiah, 27, of Monroe, and Amanda Griffin, 42, of Monroe --- are each charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Neither has had their bond set.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

